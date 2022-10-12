 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsburg woman had loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond Airport

  • 0
TSA

An image shows a gun that authorities say was confiscated at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday. 

 PROVIDED BY TSA

Chef Tiara Smith created the concept in 2015 when they were few other lunch services that would offer delivery of gourmet meals. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A Williamsburg resident was cited by police after she brought a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.

The 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets was found in a carry-on bag on Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. 

TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

The gun was confiscated. 

Seventeen guns have been caught at the Richmond airport checkpoint so far this year. Twenty were found last year. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue workers search for Venezuela landslide survivors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News