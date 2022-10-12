Williamsburg woman had loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond Airport

THE TIMES-DISPATCH
A Williamsburg resident was cited by police after she brought a loaded gun to Richmond International Airport.
The 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets was found in a carry-on bag on Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.
TSA officers stopped the woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.
Seventeen guns have been caught at the Richmond airport checkpoint so far this year. Twenty were found last year.
