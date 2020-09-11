Windows shattered at Virginia GOP headquarters in Richmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several windows were smashed at the Richmond headquarters for the Republican Party of Virginia either late Thursday or early Friday.

The offices are located at 115 E. Grace Street in the Richard D. Obenshain Center, named for the former state GOP chairman who was also once a candidate for the U.S. Senate. RPV Chairman Rich Anderson released a statement about the vandalism.

“Under cover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV)," Anderson's statement said.

Anderson called on Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic legislators to "condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence."

"While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans," Anderson said.