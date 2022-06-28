With auto thefts increasing, Virginia law enforcement launch theft prevention campaign

In Richmond last year, 738 vehicles were reported stolen, according to Richmond police Maj. Rick Edwards.

In the first three months of 2022, auto thefts in the city increased by 54% and thefts from vehicles increased by 50%. To date, there have been 442 reported thefts, a 36% increase from the same period of time last year, according to Edwards.

Multiple law enforcement officials spoke during a press conference in Richmond on Tuesday, about rising trends in vehicle thefts and the best methods to prevent them from occurring.

The multi-agency collaboration dubbed the Love My Ride campaign, is meant to encourage and educate Virginians to protect themselves from auto thefts in the future.

Edwards said often these vehicles aren't broken into or hot-wired, they're stolen while the car is still running.

"Gone are the days where people are hot-wiring cars and we're finding our cars with bogus steering wheels and screwdrivers," Edwards said. "These cars are almost exclusively stolen with the keys that belong to the car."

Edwards recalled an incident in Richmond in which a car was stolen in April near the Richmond Highway. He said an SUV was unlocked and left running while the owner entered a nearby convenience store.

Days later that same car was used in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in South Richmond. Video evidence captured four gunmen exiting the vehicle and unloading their weapons at a group of people, Edwards said.

That car was later recovered by police. Their investigation is still ongoing.

"Thankfully and miraculously no one was hit in that exchange, but you can imagine how you would feel if your car were to be used in a crime like that," said Edwards. "Protecting your vehicle is a step towards the safety of our entire community."

Chesterfield County's Chief of Police, Col. Jeffrey Katz recalled a similar incident standing next to a Mercedes SUV that was stolen and used in a burglary.

Police said a male suspect drove the white SUV through the front of a store. That same suspect entered the building, broke a number of display cases and stole an undetermined number of firearms.

Katz said after they recovered the vehicle, authorities learned the car had actually been stolen once before.

"As you can see, a car can be used in a very destructive way and for destructive purposes," said Katz. "And here's a fun fact in this particular story, and that is that was actually stolen from someone else who had stolen this car."

Henrico County's Police Chief Eric English told another story where a stolen truck with a towing attachment was used to pull an ATM from the exterior of a Chase Morgan bank.

English said there have been 266 vehicles stolen in Henrico in 2022 compared to 194 vehicles last year.

"This is the most auto thefts we've seen even over the last five years," said English. "As people have mentioned, it's not just the thefts of motor vehicles that have created problems, but these stolen vehicles are used to commit other crimes."

A total of 11,470 vehicles were stolen across Virginia in 2021, according Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle.

Settle said as auto thefts continue to increase, state police have expanded their vehicle theft prevention through VSP's Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program.

HEAT was founded in 1992 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in July, which is also Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

"Earlier this month, HEAT notified local chiefs and sheriffs that additional funding is now available to assist them with their local efforts aimed at deterring vehicle and catalytic converters thefts," said Settle.

Now local law enforcement are eligible to receive up to $10,000 from HEAT to help cover the cost of investigative equipment related to vehicle and Cadillac converter thefts, but Settle said the best way to prevent theft is to follow the simple steps shared via the Love My Ride campaign.

"Lock your vehicles," said Settle. "Keep valuables especially cell phones, laptops, purses, wallets, out of sight. Park in protected well-lit locations when possible, and probably the most simple recommendation we can give you is don't leave the keys in your car."

The Love My Ride campaign kicks off in July where residents can learn more about vehicle theft prevention through outreach events like having residents vehicle identification number (VIN) etched on their vehicle glass window.

Participating agencies include the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and New Kent as well the cities of Richmond, Hopewell, Petersburg, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the non-profit Drive Smart Virginia.