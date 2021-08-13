Richmond Times-Dispatch Photographer Daniel Sangjib Min followed a mourning family for a month to show the impact of the loss, and the violence that took him.

When she sees him, her reaction is automatic.

Eyes alight with recognition. Arms reach waiting to be embraced. Lips purse for the kiss that usually follows their greeting.

“Dada,” the 10-month-old Ja’Nyla Richardson prattled, or at least that’s how her grandmother translated the excited chatter.

“That’s right, that’s dada,” Andrea Richardson said.

Timothy Richardson had wanted a girl, Andrea, his mother, said. She wasn’t allowed at the hospital when her granddaughter was born Sept. 28, because of COVID restrictions. But Timothy called her from the delivery room.

“She’s here ma,” Andrea remembered Timothy telling her. “She’s here. I got my daughter.”

“Daddy’s baby,” that’s what he always called the child. A nickname only a father could use; like his mother’s “Stinkyman” was for him.

It’s through those memories and photos that the family now remembers Timothy, and how Ja’Nyla will come to know her father.

The 23-year-old was the passenger in a car driving across the Shockoe Valley Bridge on Interstate 64 at 4:12 a.m. July 5 when he was gunned down from another vehicle. Virginia State Police have no leads. Timothy was among 10 people slain across the Richmond region over the extended July 4 weekend.

Ja’Nyla now kisses photos of Timothy, on her grandmother’s phone or in a picture frame, to complete the ritual they once had in person.

“All we can do is tell her about him,” Andrea said. “She’s not going to remember him.”

One month after losing Timothy, Andrea gazed down at the baby he left behind.

In her features, Andrea sees Timothy.

“I still have a little piece of him here,” she said.