Whenever 10-month-old Ja'Nyla Richardson looks at photos of her father, Timothy Richardson, she tries to kiss or touch them just as he used to kiss her all the time. For Ja'Nyla, the only ways to remember to her father are through photos and stories from other family members.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
"Not knowing why he is gone," Andrea Richardson says about the most difficult part of losing her son, Timothy Richardson, "not knowing who did it." Andrea spends time with her granddaughter, 10-month-old Ja'Nyla Richardson.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Andrea Richardson sheds tears as she talks of her son, Timothy Richardson, who was killed by gun violence in Richmond on July 5, 2021. "Not knowing why he is gone," Andrea says about the most difficult part of losing her son, "not knowing who did it."
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Photos of Timothy Richardson are placed as her mother Andrea Richardson attends a prayer vigil for him at Jefferson Park in Richmond on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Timothy was killed by gun violence in Richmond on July 5, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ja'Nyla Richardson, 10-month-old, who wears T-shirts with photos of her father and her, attends a prayer vigil for her father, Timothy Richardson, at Jefferson Park in Richmond on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Ja'Nyla's father was killed by gun violence in Richmond.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Family members and friends pray for Andrea Richardson, who lost her son, Timothy Richardson, who was killed by gun violence in Richmond.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Timothy Richardson's grandmother, Bertha Richardson, left, comforts Timothy's mother, Andrea Richardson, during the funeral service of Timothy at Manning Funeral Home in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Timothy Richardson's cousin, Contessa Richardson, cries while holding a memorial in front of Timothy's casket at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bertha Richardson bids farewell to her grandson, Timothy Richardson, during his funeral service at Manning Funeral Home in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Friends and family members carry out the casket of Timothy Richardson, after the funeral service at Manning Funeral Home in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ten-month-old Ja'Nyla Richardson holds a flower to place on the casket of her father, Timothy Richardson, at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Flowers are placed on the casket of Timothy Richardson at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ten-month-old Ja'Nyla Richardson sleeps in the arm of her grandmother, Andrea Richardson, in Richmond on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. For Andrea Richardson, her son, Timothy Richardson, is not with her anymore but he left his daughter, Ja'Nyla Richardson, to Andrea. Andrea is still suffered with the loss of her son, but her granddaughter, Ja'Nyla, helps her through the pain.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Photographer Daniel Sangjib Min followed a mourning family for a month to show the impact of the loss, and the violence that took him.
When she sees him, her reaction is automatic.
Eyes alight with recognition. Arms reach waiting to be embraced. Lips purse for the kiss that usually follows their greeting.
“Dada,” the 10-month-old Ja’Nyla Richardson prattled, or at least that’s how her grandmother translated the excited chatter.
“That’s right, that’s dada,” Andrea Richardson said.
Timothy Richardson had wanted a girl, Andrea, his mother, said. She wasn’t allowed at the hospital when her granddaughter was born Sept. 28, because of COVID restrictions. But Timothy called her from the delivery room.
“She’s here ma,” Andrea remembered Timothy telling her. “She’s here. I got my daughter.”
“Daddy’s baby,” that’s what he always called the child. A nickname only a father could use; like his mother’s “Stinkyman” was for him.
It’s through those memories and photos that the family now remembers Timothy, and how Ja’Nyla will come to know her father.
The 23-year-old was the passenger in a car driving across the Shockoe Valley Bridge on Interstate 64 at 4:12 a.m. July 5 when he was gunned down from another vehicle. Virginia State Police have no leads. Timothy was among 10 people slain across the Richmond region over the extended July 4 weekend.
Ja’Nyla now kisses photos of Timothy, on her grandmother’s phone or in a picture frame, to complete the ritual they once had in person.
“All we can do is tell her about him,” Andrea said. “She’s not going to remember him.”
One month after losing Timothy, Andrea gazed down at the baby he left behind.
In her features, Andrea sees Timothy.
“I still have a little piece of him here,” she said.
