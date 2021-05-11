Within 48-hour period, Henrico police respond to 2 shootings, one fatal, and discover 2 more bodies

Henrico County police have increased patrols in a pair of West End apartment complexes where two shootings, one fatal, occurred in a 24-hour period. In a third apartment community, two other people were found dead Tuesday evening after water had seeped from an upper-level unit.

Around 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was found dead inside an apartment following a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the woman as Brittney J. Peyton, 18, of Hanover County.

Beth Road is off Bremner Boulevard between Staples Mill Road and Broad Street. Less than half a mile northwest, in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane, Henrico officers responded to a separate shooting on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

“This active death investigation is the second incident in the immediate vicinity, where police responded for shots fired within an occupied dwelling nearly 24 hours earlier in a nearby apartment community,” Henrico police said in a statement.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said. Though they are nearby, they occurred in separate apartment complexes, a police spokesman said.