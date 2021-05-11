Within 48-hour period, Henrico police respond to 2 shootings, one fatal, and discover 2 more bodies

Henrico County police have increased patrols in a pair of West End apartment complexes where two shootings, one fatal, occurred in a 24-hour period. In a third apartment community, two other people were found dead Tuesday evening after water had seeped from an upper-level unit.
Around 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was found dead inside an apartment following a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the woman as Brittney J. Peyton, 18, of Hanover County.
Beth Road is off Bremner Boulevard between Staples Mill Road and Broad Street. Less than half a mile northwest, in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane, Henrico officers responded to a separate shooting on Monday around 8:15 a.m.
“This active death investigation is the second incident in the immediate vicinity, where police responded for shots fired within an occupied dwelling nearly 24 hours earlier in a nearby apartment community,” Henrico police said in a statement.
The two shootings are unrelated, police said. Though they are nearby, they occurred in separate apartment complexes, a police spokesman said.
In a third incident, Henrico fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane after 6 p.m. Tuesday for the report of running water. Firefighters called Henrico police after finding the bodies of two people inside the apartment.
Police did not immediately say whether Tuesday night’s incident could be related to either of the two shootings.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.
arockett@timesdispatch.com(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD