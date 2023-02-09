One man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon along a busy downtown Richmond street.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Broad Street at 2:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting between north Third and Fourth streets.

A portion of Broad was closed to traffic as Richmond and VCU police assessed the scene. VCU issued an emergency alert and told people to stay inside and avoid the area.

"All we could hear was a few shots outside," Sam Mattera told The Times-Dispatch. "I didn't actually see anything, but you could hear it four or five shots going off down the block."

RPD and VCU police are at the scene of a shooting on the 300 block of Broad Street. A spokesperson with RPD tells me that one man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to the hospital Broad St. between 3rd and 4th taped off as officers investigate. pic.twitter.com/bqlG2rulQR — Lyndon German (@Lyndon__G) February 9, 2023

Mattera was one of several onlookers standing along Broad as detectives and forensic investigators gathered evidence and witness testimony.

Police said the man had severe gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found on the sidewalk on the north side of the street.

"That man must have been lying there what seemed like hours," said Heather Wells, of Richmond, as she stood behind a line of police tape. "And in broad daylight, too."

The female victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened on a busy section of Broad, where storefronts and restaurants line both sides of the roadway, between a bus stop and the Greater Richmond Convention Center Broad Street Lecture Hall. The scene also is about a block from the VCU Police Department headquarters.

"This is a really busy part of the street. We have plenty of foot traffic and I'm just shocked anything like this could happen," Mattera said.

Police had not released the name of any suspects as of Thursday evening and had much of Broad Street blocked off until around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

