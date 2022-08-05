 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 22, found fatally shot in vehicle in Highland Springs

A Henrico County woman was found fatally shot in an SUV early Friday in a Highland Springs neighborhood off North Airport Drive.

The victim was identified as Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22. Guy lived in the area where she was killed but police did not provide her address.

Henrico police said officers responded about 1:43 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, several blocks south of North Airport Drive. Upon arrival, they observed a female occupant in the passenger seat of a Toyota SUV who had been struck by gunfire.

Officers attempted to provide emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene, police said.

The victim's remains were taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said investigators have determined the shots that killed Guy had been fired from outside the vehicle.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and asked for the community's help. They urged anyone with information to call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Information can also be provided at P3Tips.com.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

