A 28-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Sandston early Thursday.

Rebecca Anne Smith, of Henrico County, was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, Henrico County police said.

Crews were called to the 5700 block of Audubon Drive at about 2:30 a.m. A man driving the car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. Smith died at the scene.

Police in a statement said "speed and no seat belts are believed to be factors in the crash."