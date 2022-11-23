 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 80, dies in Richmond crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving an 80-year-old woman near Scott’s Addition.

Richmond police in a statement said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Hamilton Street.

Investigators said the woman was driving a sedan that hit several parked cars in a nearby parking lot. She was injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was hurt, and she was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

