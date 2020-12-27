Woman abducted at gunpoint in Chesterfield and her missing child are found safe; suspect in custody

A Chesterfield County woman and her missing child were found safe in Petersburg late Sunday afternoon, about 16 hours after she was abducted in Chesterfield by a man as he was firing a rifle, the authorities said.

Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner said the suspect, 29-year-old Patrick Sharod Parrish, was taken into custody without incident in Petersburg, ending a search that had begun after gunfire erupted as the woman was abducted shortly after midnight.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were summoned to the 12500 block of Mount Blanco Court for a report of an abduction and shots fired. The neighborhood is near the James River and east of the Amazon distribution center on Meadowville Technology Parkway.

Once on scene, the police learned that an armed man, whom they identified as Parrish, had exited a vehicle and demanded to see 24-year-old Maryaih Rhem, the authorities said.

After Rhem came outside a home, she was forced into a vehicle as Parrish was firing a rifle, the police said. The vehicle, which was believed to be a white Dodge Stratus with no hubcaps, fled with Parrish and Rhem inside.

During the course of their investigation, the police learned that Rhem has a 12-month-old son, whom they initially were unable to locate.