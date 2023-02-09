A Richmond woman has been charged with attempted murder and is accused by police of breaking into a home and stabbing a woman.

Hanover County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a disturbance Monday in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive discovered that a person had broken into the home and assaulted a resident, authorities said.

The woman had numerous stab wounds. She was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Authorities said deputies found Alexis Tanya Ortega, 22, of Richmond, in the residence.

She was charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, malicious wounding and assault of law enforcement.

Police said the incident is believed to have been domestic in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.