Woman critically injured in shooting in South Richmond

Richmond police said a woman was in critical condition after a shooting in South Side early Friday.

About 12:45 a.m., Richmond police officers responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue, just north of Bellemeade Road, after receiving a report of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting remained under investigation Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police’s Major Crimes Division at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.