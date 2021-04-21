Woman dead after assault in South Richmond; man in custody

Richmond police said late Wednesday that a man was in custody after an assault left a woman dead in South Side.

About 6:25 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road, just north of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, after receiving a report of a person down. Arriving officers found an unresponsive woman who had been injured in an assault.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police did not identify the man in custody or provide details about his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.