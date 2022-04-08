Woman dead, man critically injured in collision with Richmond police vehicle

A woman has died and a man is hospitalized in critical condition after a collision Thursday night with a Richmond police vehicle, according to police.

Two Richmond police officers were also taken to a hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, the department said.

The crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Richmond. Police said the officers were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about three miles west of the collision.

The woman and man were in a Buick sedan, police said. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. The man is in critical condition.

The department's Special Operations Division Crash Team is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detective W. Kress by calling (804) 646-0280.

Police Chief Gerald Smith is expected to provide an update to the media at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Check back at Richmond.com for updates.