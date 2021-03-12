Woman dies after her van is struck by train in New Kent

A Lanexa woman was killed at a railroad track crossing in New Kent County on Thursday when a freight train struck the vehicle she was driving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Freda Pruitt, 55, died at the scene of the 11:25 p.m. accident on Outpost Road, approximately 115 feet south of Rockahock Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

The state police said the preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Rockahock Road before turning south onto Outpost Road. The vehicle was struck by a freight train traveling east.