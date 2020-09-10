Woman dies in Wednesday afternoon crash in Hanover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at 3:12 p.m. to a crash in 71600 block of Taylor Creek Road, where a Chevrolet pickup had exited the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff's department said the driver and sole occupant of the pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until extended family can be notified.