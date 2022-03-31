Woman fatally shot in apartment complex in Chesterfield; suspect taken into custody

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was fatally shot early Thursday in the Maisonette Apartments just east of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

The victim's name is being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.

Chesterfield authorities said they were called about 12:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said they have taken a suspect into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The woman's death marks Chesterfield's fourth homicide of the year.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is urged to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.