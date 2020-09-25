Woman fatally shot in Richmond's East End

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Richmond Police Department said Friday that a woman had been fatally shot Wednesday in the city's East End.

About 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of North 25th Street after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Police found Rosalind P. Gibson unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was in her 40s but did not say where she lived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.