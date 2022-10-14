 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman fatally shot outside Westover Hills Elementary School

Westover Hills Elementary School

Emergency crews are shown at Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond on Friday.

 ALEXA EDLUND, THE TIMES-DISPATCH

Westover Hills School went into lockdown Friday after a woman was fatally shot nearby.

Richmond police spokesman James Mercante said there was a report of an altercation outside the school and shots fired during pickup time. 

Officers responded at about 2:17 p.m., and it was determined the school was not a target. The incident did not involve any students or staff, police said.

The woman was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital, where she died, Mercante said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch newsroom. 

