Woman fatally shot outside Westover Hills Elementary School

Westover Hills School went into lockdown Friday after a woman was fatally shot nearby.

Richmond police spokesman James Mercante said there was a report of an altercation outside the school and shots fired during pickup time.

Officers responded at about 2:17 p.m., and it was determined the school was not a target. The incident did not involve any students or staff, police said.

The woman was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital, where she died, Mercante said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.