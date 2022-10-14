Woman fatally shot outside Westover Hills Elementary School

Westover Hills School went into lockdown Friday after a woman was fatally shot nearby.
Richmond police spokesman James Mercante said there was a report of an altercation outside the school and shots fired during pickup time.
Officers responded at about 2:17 p.m., and it was determined the school was not a target. The incident did not involve any students or staff, police said.
The woman was taken in a personal vehicle to a hospital, where she died, Mercante said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch newsroom.