Woman found dead in Henrico's West End; second shooting in 24-hour period in area

Henrico County police have increased patrols in a pair of West End apartment complexes where two shootings, one fatal, have occurred in a 24-hour period.

A woman was found dead inside an apartment Tuesday around 7:42 a.m. following a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road, police said.

Beth Road is off Bremner Boulevard between Staples Mill Road and Broad Street. Less than half a mile northwest, in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane, Henrico officers responded to a separate shooting on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

"This active death investigation is the second incident in the immediate vicinity, where police responded for shots fired within an occupied dwelling nearly 24-hours earlier in a nearby apartment community," Henrico police said in a statement.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said. Though they are nearby, they occurred in separate apartment complexes, a police spokesman said.

Police have increased their presence in the area, they said.

If anyone has information about either incident, call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com. Anyone with information specific to the woman's death on Beth Road should call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581.