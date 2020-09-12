Woman found with life-threatening gunshot wound in car along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield County police are investigating an incident in which a woman was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday in a car along Midlothian Turnpike near Koger Center Boulevard.

Police said they responded about 11:30 p.m. to a call that a person had been shot in her vehicle in the 10900 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Arriving officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who wasn't identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle in which the woman was found was stopped along the side of Midlothian Turnpike. It was not clear whether she was shot while driving.

The shooting is the second in 2 1/2 months along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

On July 1, a driver traveling in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike - less than 2 miles from Friday's incident - was shot and wounded during a road rage incident.

In that case, police said the suspect opened fire on the victim's car as both vehicles were traveling westbound, wounding the victim in the hip after one of several rounds penetrated his car door.