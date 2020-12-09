Woman is fatally injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

A woman was fatally injured Wednesday when the pickup truck in which she was a passenger veerred off Midlothian Turnpike and struck several trees, Chesterfield County police said.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike and approaching the intersection of Old Otterdale Road when it veered off the pavement to the right and struck trees about 11:30 a.m.

The driver, a man, and his female passenger were taken to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead on arrival. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.