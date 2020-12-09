 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman is fatally injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
0 comments

Woman is fatally injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance lights

A woman was fatally injured Wednesday when the pickup truck in which she was a passenger veerred off Midlothian Turnpike and struck several trees, Chesterfield County police said.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike and approaching the intersection of Old Otterdale Road when it veered off the pavement to the right and struck trees about 11:30 a.m.

The driver, a man, and his female passenger were taken to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead on arrival. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said their investigation of the crash is continuing and anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News