Woman killed walking on Broad Street in Henrico County near Innsbrook

A woman was killed walking on Broad Street Tuesday evening, according to Henrico police. It's the county's third pedestrian fatality in as many weeks.

Vaughan Prichett, 60, of Richmond, was struck by an Audi sedan traveling eastbound in the left lane of the 10000 block of West Broad Street. The collision occurred at 8:12 p.m. between Innsbrook Road and Westerre Parkway, police said.

Prichett died on the scene. The driver of the Audi stopped immediately, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not filed any charges, and said that neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Police are also investigating two other fatal crashes involving pedestrians. All have happened in the evening between 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Robert Wayne Dalton Jr., 35, was struck on Oct. 29 while crossing eastbound Staples Mill Road near Warren Road. He later died. The driver remained on the scene.

On Oct. 16, 27-year-old DeShawn S. Johnson was killed after he was struck by a car on Nuckols Road near the intersection of Hickory Park Drive. The driver fled the scene, and police continue to investigate.