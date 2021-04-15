Woman pleads guilty in case of unemployment funds paid to ineligible prison inmates

A former state prison inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft for her role in a scam that allegedly led to more than $51,000 in unemployment claims being approved for ineligible state prisoners.

Candice Lee Pearce, 30, of Boydton, faces up to 22 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 13 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Pearce was initially charged in a complaint filed in January against her and her husband, John Paul Tierney, 35, of Virginia Beach, another former state prisoner.

An affidavit filed with the complaint accused them of getting a total of roughly $75,000 in unemployment benefits approved and paid, some $51,198 of which was to be paid for five ineligible Virginia prison inmates — one of them Tierney, who was still a state prison inmate last year.

New charges filed against Pearce on March 30 do not specify the amounts of alleged illegally obtained benefits but said she could forfeit $23,607.

The case is one of an apparent number of such schemes. The Virginia Employment Commission believes it paid out more than $40 million in unemployment funds based on false information to people who submitted claims on behalf of prison inmates, according to federal authorities.