Woman pronounced dead after South Richmond house fire
breaking top story

Woman pronounced dead after South Richmond house fire

ambulance lights

A woman was pronounced dead after firefighters found her inside a South Richmond home that caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Richmond Fire Department said on social media.

At 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire inside a home in the 600 block of West 34th Street, near Forest Hill Park, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire was marked under control at 3:29 p.m.

After searching the home, Richmond firefighters found the woman inside and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

