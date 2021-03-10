Woman pronounced dead after South Richmond house fire

A woman was pronounced dead after firefighters found her inside a South Richmond home that caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Richmond Fire Department said on social media.
At 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire inside a home in the 600 block of West 34th Street, near Forest Hill Park, according to a tweet from the department.
The fire was marked under control at 3:29 p.m.
After searching the home, Richmond firefighters found the woman inside and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
