Woman shot and killed in South Richmond on Saturday night

A woman was shot and killed in South Richmond on Saturday night. Richmond police have identified her as Sara Andrews, who is in her 20s, according to a release from the department.

At 8:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Stockton Street, where they found Andrews suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.