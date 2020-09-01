Woman struck by rubber bullet alleges excessive force used by Richmond and state police in protests

Later in the news conference, Stoney defended the actions by saying: “I think we’ve done everything possible that we could have done to ensure that this city has stayed safe.”

Then on June 21, according to Mauer's suit, hundreds of protestors — Mauer among them — marched on the Lee and Stuart statues on Monument Avenue and again, without warning, police used chemical agents, stun grenades and projectiles against the crowd.

Richmond police again defended the use of crowd dispersal measures saying they had declared an unlawful assembly "as protesters threw objects at the officers and tied a rope to the (J.E.B. Stuart) statue in an apparent attempt to pull it down — an action that would have put many people at risk of being hit," police said in a statement the next day. Police and protesters were in a standoff between the two monuments for more than four hours on that Sunday night into early Monday morning. Six people were arrested.

Mauer's suit alleges that on June 21 she was injured by the chemical agents and the stun grenades and again abandoned her free speech and assembly rights.

Chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray are potentially lethal; stun grenades can cause temporary or permanent vision and hearing loss and even dismemberment or death.