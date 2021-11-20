Woman who filmed arrest of person near Whole Foods says Richmond police assaulted her. Police say she injured herself.

Khalah Sabbakhan was walking to Whole Foods on West Broad Street last month when she encountered two police officers speaking to a woman who appeared to be homeless, resting on a bench with two overstuffed red tote bags behind the historic Sauer factory on Oct. 4.

After a brief conversation with the officers, Sabbakhan, a 45-year-old Richmond native, pointed her phone at them and hit record. Just over five minutes later, she'd be face down on the ground, bleeding and in handcuffs. Sabbakhan says police forced her to the ground and left her with cuts, bruises and an injured elbow. Police say she injured herself.

Sabbakhan's video, along with one taken by another witness who started recording after hearing her pleading for help, show the moments just before and after she was arrested. Her video stops when an officer grabs the phone from her hand, and the witness video picks up with her handcuffed on the ground.

"Please help me ... I'm hurting," Sabbakhan can be heard saying in the second video. "You dragged me to the ground and beat me up."

"No, you did that to yourself," one of the officers replied.