Woman who opened fire on West Broad Street is charged with attempted murder

A woman who shot at a man and pursued him the wrong way down West Broad Street on Thursday has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities also charged Demetrea Flowers, 53, of Richmond with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Flowers told police she was exiting a business in the 400 block of West Broad Street when she was confronted by a man, identified by police as Mark Banks, 29. A conflict ensued between the two, and Banks hit Flowers with a café chair.

Flowers responded by producing a firearm and firing toward Banks. Unscathed, Banks fled, and Flowers gave chase, entering her car and driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Broad. Police charged Banks with malicious wounding.

Virginia Commonwealth University issued a safety alert Thursday morning, temporarily asking nearby residents to stay inside. The incident occurred about a block from campus.