Woman who struck 5 people with car in Shockoe Bottom, killing one woman, sentenced to 25 years

Christine Cestaro, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Richmond, played a series of short videos showing scenes from outside the club and Main Street.

Woodberry was standing in the street facing away from the oncoming car, driven by Harris, that plowed into the crowd. Another woman had been brushed by Harris' car, but was uninjured. A man was hit, shattering his femur, an injury that hasn't completely healed after two surgeries and more than a year of physical therapy.

Harris then turned around, accelerated to about 70 mph and drove back through the crowd, hitting two more women. One was knocked unconscious by the impact and spent several days in a coma. Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, the woman was unable to talk to her children for months, and her sense of smell and taste are still affected, which has made her fearful to cook for them, authorities said.

Harris testified Monday that she fled the club in fear and didn't know she'd hit anyone. She wasn't involved in the initial melee, but got caught up in it on the street, where she said someone threatened to shoot her.

Harris' attorney, Arnold Henderson, called Dr. Michele Nelson, who examined Harris on several occasions and said that because of prior trauma, Harris "experienced a heightened sense of panic."