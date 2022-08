Police responded to the Cook Out, 8241 Midlothian Turnpike, at 11:24 p.m.

A woman with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.