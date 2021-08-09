Woman's body found in North Richmond; police say neighbors heard disturbance the night before

A woman's body was found on a sidewalk in North Richmond early Monday morning, according to police, who said neighbors heard a disturbance the night before.

At 6:58 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue, which connects Brook Road and Chamberlayne Avenue, where they found a woman "with apparent injuries down and unresponsive on a sidewalk."

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors reported hearing a disturbance Sunday evening, police said. Detectives are asking anyone who may have heard or seen unusual or suspicious activity in the area last night or this morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.