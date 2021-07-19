 Skip to main content
Wrong-way accident on Interstate 95 in Richmond Sunday morning. One charged with DUI.
Wrong-way accident on Interstate 95 in Richmond Sunday morning. One charged with DUI.

At 2:51 a.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, about 1/10 of a mile north of Broad Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Focus was headed south in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2001 Honda CR-V. The impact occurred in the left travel lane. The CR-V had three occupants who declined transportation to a hospital.

Zakeeya A. Birchett, 25, of Richmond, the driver and sole occupant of the Focus, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Birchett was charged with driving under the influence.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

