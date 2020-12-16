Wrong-way crash in Chesterfield leaves one dead and five injured

A four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver left a woman dead and five others injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near the Defense Supply Center Richmond. Chesterfield police said a woman driving a 1998 Toyota Camry was driving south on northbound Jefferson Davis Highway when her vehicle collided with three vehicles traveling north.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her identity was not immediately released.

A total of five people in the three other vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.