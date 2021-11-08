Wrong-way crash on I-95 in Prince George kills two

Two people were killed Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Prince George County when a small car headed south in the northbound left lane struck a Honda CRV headed north, said the Virginia State Police.

Police said authorities responded to the scene at mile marker 45 at 10:39 p.m. The investigation, which continues, indicates that Kimberly A. Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach Fla., the sole occupant and driver of a Toyota Yaris, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, said the state police.

Police said the driver of the Honda, Cecilia M Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, who was wearing a seatbelt, also died from her injuries. Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured.