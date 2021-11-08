Wrong-way crash on I-95 in Prince George kills two

Two people were killed Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Prince George County when a small car headed south in the northbound left lane struck a Honda CRV headed north, said the Virginia State Police.
Police said authorities responded to the scene at mile marker 45 at 10:39 p.m. The investigation, which continues, indicates that Kimberly A. Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach Fla., the sole occupant and driver of a Toyota Yaris, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, said the state police.
Police said the driver of the Honda, Cecilia M Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, who was wearing a seatbelt, also died from her injuries. Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured.
As of Monday morning it remained undetermined how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of the highway.