The driver of a car who police say hit multiple vehicles in downtown Richmond late Tuesday faces criminal charges.

Rodolfo A. Caballero-Siler, 26, of Richmond, has been charged with felony counts of hit and run, eluding, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving, driving without a license and driving with altered plates.

Virginia Capitol Police said the crash happened just after 9:10 p.m. when a car driving south on Seventh Street, a one-way northbound street, ran into two vehicles at Main Street. Officers found two men limping up Eight Street between Cary and Main streets, and they were taken to VCU Medical Center, police said.

Police said the car appears to be the same one that officers was seen running two red lights on Broad Street earlier.

Caballero-Siler also has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights, police said.