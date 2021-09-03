Youngkin utilized ride-along to feature Chesterfield cops in campaign video

“We're doing really, really well in our county and our police department, so when I have a political candidate who's in a car that's marked Chesterfield County police, and that candidate is talking about skyrocketing crime in Virginia ... I don't think that the video reflected favorably upon our brand as an organization," Katz said. "I thought the video missed the mark."

Youngkin has made crime a top issue in his campaign, calling out Democratic former Gov. McAuliffe's record in TV ads and touting support from elected sheriffs across the state. McAuliffe has run ads in response featuring sheriffs who support him. Sheriffs, unlike police chiefs, are partisan, elected officials.

Public records obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request show that the Youngkin campaign made several special requests for his ride-along.

A campaign staffer sent Chesterfield police an email saying Youngkin's schedule wouldn't allow him to ride for an entire shift. The campaign requested 20 minutes of driving and 20 minutes of walking in a designated area.

The campaign also asked if it could mount a camera in the car to film during the ride-along.