"You're saving lives" say Goochland neighbors collecting supplies, donations for Ukrainian fighters, relief workers

Goochland County neighbors started a nonprofit to outfit Ukrainian civilians-turned-soldiers and relief workers with protective gear donated by police departments across the state.

“You’re saving lives,” Alexandra Blagova told Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, who announced on Thursday the department was donating 280 retired body-armor vests.

Blagova, who lives in Goochland, is a native Ukrainian raised in Lviv, a city in the western part of the besieged country. She still has family there, as well as in the Ukrainian capital, “Kyiv, Odesa, all over the place,” whom she is worried about as Russian forces invaded and bombed parts of her home country.

She is also the secretary, treasurer and logistical adviser for Lift Up Ukraine, a nonprofit founded by neighbors Levin White and Ausrine Zargorodna. Zargorodna is Lithuanian, but her husband is from Ukraine, and his family is still there, she said.

Shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, Blagova, White and Zargorodna started raising money and collecting donations to send protective gear to Ukrainian civilians, who decided to stay and defend their homes, and medical supplies to humanitarian relief workers.

“Keep in mind that some of these Ukrainian fighters are running around in tennis shoes,” said White, a retired Richmond police officer who now works on the force at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Their first call to action was to purchase 5,000 bulletproof vests, but they couldn’t purchase them directly from manufacturers because of supply chain issues, he said.

“Because of my police connections, I knew there were vests sitting in police property rooms scheduled for destruction,” White said. Body armor generally carries a five-year warranty from manufacturers, so police departments generally discard them after that time frame, he explained.

So they reached out to individual police departments, and with the help of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, they have collected 2,300 vests from about 75 law enforcement agencies across the state.

Within a month, Lift Up Ukraine has sent four 10-ton shipments, and is expecting two more to ship overseas this weekend and next week, the group said. Earlier this month, White’s boss, VCU Police Chief John Venuti, donated 180 used ballistic panels, which can fit into 90 vests, according to the university. VCU police headquarters also serves as a collection site for vests and panels from other police agencies.

“This is not about me. This is about these folks here,” said White, pointing to Blagova, draped in a yellow and blue scarf, and Zargorodna, whose nails were painted with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “Their family members are there, experiencing death and carnage and despair.”

Since the invasion, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates 5,121 civilian casualties in Ukraine with 2,224 killed and 2,897 injured, but its most recent report said the figures are likely considerably higher. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the mayor of the Ukrainian port city Mariupol said more than 10,000 civilians have died in the siege of that city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000 as fighting continued.

“Each vest is one saved life,” Blagova said. “We are not going to stop.”

Zargorodna showed pictures and videos sent to them by Ukrainians wearing the vests, knee pads and uniforms they’ve sent. One photo was a screenshot from a video call between a son who lives near Washington, D.C., and his father, who stayed in their small Ukrainian village, where Zargorodna said Russian troops are stationed about 12 miles away. The father was wearing one of their donated flack jackets.

“They said they were not going to leave his home,” she said. The village has a group of about 20 fighters who are sharing 15 vests. Zargorodna said they should be getting five more vests soon.

Blagova said they still need more vests, knee pads and elbow pads, as well as medical and survival supplies. To donate to Lift Up Ukraine, visit liftupukraine.org. The website includes a list of high-priority supplies, as well as items the group cannot ship overseas.

“They are thankful,” Blagova said. “They believe that we are saving everyone that we possibly could.”

Lift Up Ukraine is hosting a fundraising dinner at The Jefferson Hotel at 6 p.m. on May 24. Tickets are $650 per plate. Email donate@liftupukraine.org to attend.