18-year-old killed in Prince George County shooting

A fatal shooting in Prince George County early Thursday is under investigation.

Police responded at about 2:37 a.m. to the 6400 block of Blair Court for a report of a person shot.

A man found in the roadway with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man has been identified as Rashad James, 18, of Dinwiddie County.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.