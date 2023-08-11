2 charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old in Hopewell

Hopewell police said Friday that two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old in December.

P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore died at TriCities Hospital after being shot one time in the chest. Police said she was shot Dec. 30 in the 2300 block of Freeman Street.

Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, of Chesterfield County have each been charged with first-degree murder.

Taylor also faces charges of use of a firearm while in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harvell also has been charged with possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

They are being held without bond.

P’Aris was shot four days before her ninth birthday.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting, police said. The motive is unclear.