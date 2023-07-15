Richmond police said they have arrested two teenagers in a series of robberies in the Fan, Byrd Park and Carytown.

The incidents happened over the past 10 days and had similar circumstances and suspect descriptions, police said.

Richmond police worked with Virginia State Police and received videos and information from the community, then conducted a joint operation in the Byrd Park area, authorities said.

Both of the suspects are male. One is 17, and the other is 15. They are charged with robbery, with more charges pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call 3rd Precinct Detective Sgt. N. Castrinos at (804) 646-1144 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.