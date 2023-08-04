Three men were convicted Thursday in connection with a 2021 drive-by shooting and murder of two children outside a Richmond convenience store.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said that Zayon Everett, Kalah Mangram and Javon Pegram were each found guilty on seven charges, including first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

The men also were convicted of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting from a vehicle. All three are scheduled for sentencing in January.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that occurred November 12, 2021 at the OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road, the spokesperson said.

Abdul Ahmad, 9, and Rah’quan Logan, 14, both were killed after being struck by gunfire. Two other victims also were wounded critically. The spokesperson for the commonwealth’s attorney declined to identify the other victims. Richmond Police arrested three suspects a few days after the shooting.

A fourth suspect, Clintoine Barker, 18, was charged in the shooting murder on June 29, but has not yet been tried. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 5, according to court records.