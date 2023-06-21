Amari Pollard, 19, is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the June 6 shooting. Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his step-father Lorenzo Smith were killed moments after Jackson walked the stage of The Altria Theater to receive his diploma. Five others were injured.

Pollard’s case was continued until July 28, when he’s currently scheduled for a pretrial hearing.

The makeup of the case may change by that time. On July 3, a grand jury is scheduled to meet, at which point it’s possible that the prosecutors could secure more or upgraded charges by way of an indictment. For example, charges have not yet been filed against Pollard in relation to the gunshot injuries suffered by the five other attendees.

Pollard’s family has retained trial lawyer Jason Anthony. His mother, Ashley Pollard, declined to comment after the brief hearing.

Anthony said the case is in early stages and that he has yet to file a motion for discovery.

Anthony said much will become public about Pollard and Jackson’s relationship at trial, and “that law enforcement’s description of the case as complex is a very positive sign for the defense.”

“I think there was a great deal going on. I have a very good sense of the young man I’m representing,” said Anthony. “And both sides here are very eager to get this onto the third floor in front of a jury.”

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Holloman represented the prosecution via video, Anthony said. Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin has declined to comment on the case publicly.

Richmond police have said that Pollard and Jackson had an “ongoing dispute,” but little else has been released. That includes information on the ownership of four guns recovered from the scene.

The shooting prompted a floor speech by U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who called for her colleagues in Washington, D.C., to legislate background checks and an assault weapons ban to protect children.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this. What should have been the happiest day of those kid’s lives turned into every parent’s worst nightmare,” McClellan said. “Those kids saw their freshman year cut short by COVID. They should have felt the joy, yesterday and last night, of graduating. Instead, their final memory of high school is marred forever by trauma.”