Ann Cabell Baskervill has told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that she plans to resign from her post as the lead prosecutor in Dinwiddie County.

Baskervill said she is leaving to attend graduate school in Paris, where she will start a master's program in international governance and diplomacy at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, colloquially known as SciencesPo.

She described her acceptance as a dream come true that coincided awkwardly with Irvo Otieno’s death in her county.

“I had accepted the offer of admission on March 4, but then Irvo Otieno was killed on March 6 so I didn’t say anything publicly because I didn’t want it to be a distraction from the very important discussion on his case,” Baskervill said.

She said she did not want news about her personal life “getting in the way.”

“It does break my heart to leave (the Otieno case) open like that,” Baskervill said. “But I know this is the right thing to do."

Her resignation will take effect June 20, she said, giving the county three weeks to organize her replacement.

Normally when a commonwealth’s attorney resigns, the person is replaced by his or her “highest ranking full-time assistant attorney,” according to the Code of Virginia. That same scenario occurred in 2019, when Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Herring abruptly stepped down, leaving his position to then-deputy Colette McEachin.

For months, Baskervill has been the sole prosecutor in Dinwiddie. Her two former assistant attorneys left for higher salaried jobs elsewhere, she previously explained. Baskervill had repeatedly asked the county to raise the starting salary for the opening, but the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors has not done so, she said.

But the office did recently hire two assistant commonwealth's attorneys, Thomas Nicholson and Jason Moore. Nicholson started on May 1, and Moore's first day was Thursday.

Under state code, Nicholson could accept the commonwealth's attorney role until the November election. Alternatively, if he does not accept it, an interim commonwealth’s attorney will need to be chosen by a majority of judges in Dinwiddie Circuit Court. Not even employees at the circuit court are certain who their new boss will be come July.

Dinwiddie has three circuit court judges. Two would have to agree on a temporary replacement until the county elects its next prosecutor.

Two candidates have already filed for the posting since Baskervill had announced she would not seek reelection. They are Amanda Mann and Jonathan Bourlier, lawyers in private practices based in neighboring Prince George County.

Whoever replaces Baskervill will inherit the Otieno prosecution, a complex case with a national spotlight. In March, Baskervill charged 10 government employees — including seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers — with second-degree murder in Otieno's death.

Otieno was a 28-year old Black man from Henrico who was apprehended on his front lawn in the midst of a mental health crisis. Later, Henrico police officers jailed Otieno on felony assault charges stemming from his detainment at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. A county spokesperson said these officers were trained in crisis intervention response.

Lawyers for the defendants have said Otieno was acting violently – first at a Henrico Jail facility and later at Central State, a high-security psychiatric hospital in Dinwiddie. Video shows Otieno's death under the weight of deputies and hospital employees. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation.

Defendants have already made several appearances in Dinwiddie Circuit Court, where the case is being tried before Judge Joseph Teefey. Teefey, along with Judges Paul Cella and Dennis Martin, may now have the ability to choose who prosecutes the 10 defendants.

Several defendants are scheduled for court dates in August.

Previously, Baskervill said the case merits consideration by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is better equipped to handle the case than she alone.

Kelsey Kovacs, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in March that the office was “in contact with authorities” but offered no comment on potential involvement, or indictments, at the federal level.