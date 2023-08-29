The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash during a police chase in Hopewell last month has been arrested.

Tequan D. Taylor, 34, of Petersburg was being held without bond at the Southside Regional Jail on Monday on a felony count of second-degree murder, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was at 11:39 p.m. on July 28 when a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling east on Oaklawn Boulevard went through a red light and hit the passenger side of a 2001 Toyota Camry traveling south on Ashland Street, police said.

The Toyota ran off the road, hit a utility pole, collided with the Dodge a second time and overturned.

The Ram was being chased by Prince George County police, who had stopped the vehicle for speeding, authorities have said.

The investigation remains ongoing.