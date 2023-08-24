A Prince George resident faces criminal charges for a shooting at a Petersburg hotel, police said.

Police were called to the Quality Inn at 11974 South Crater Road at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 17. A man found with two gunshot wounds was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to VCU Medical Center, police said.

Christopher Shawn Castle, 46, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Castle was in custody at Riverside Regional Jail on Wednesday.