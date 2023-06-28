The lawyers representing the family of Irvo Otieno are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into his death.

“The resources of the U.S. Department of Justice are necessary to ably and properly prosecute the defendants,” civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Mark Krudys said in a statement released Wednesday.

Otieno, 28, of Henrico County, died March 6 while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, in a case that has garnered national attention. Video from the psychiatric hospital shows him being pinned to the floor by personnel.

Seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and one hospital employee are charged with second-degree murder.

The two-page letter, dated Monday and released by Crump's office on Wednesday, is addressed to Stanley Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond office, and Jessica Aber, the U.S. attorney who heads the Eastern District of Virginia office of the DOJ. Previously, Aber’s office has said its attorneys were speaking with investigators, but offered little in terms of a commitment to prosecute the case.

Kari Foote, a spokeswoman for the office, did not return a request seeking comment about the request from Crump and Krudys.

The release comes following the resignation of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Baskervill, who stepped down to pursue a graduate degree in France.

Her last day was June 21. On that day, state code mandated that the county’s three circuit court judges appoint an interim replacement. The three judges voted to appoint Jonathan Bourlier, one of two candidates on the ballot for the commonwealth's attorney's position in November.

Last week, Bourlier told WRIC-TV he had no experience prosecuting cases and “not a lot” of experience in jury trials, outside of an internship. Bourlier said he had years of experience as a defense attorney.

Bourlier’s appointment was made in lieu of a special election, WRIC reported. By comparison, Baskervill came to the job with years of experience prosecuting gang violence in Richmond.

Baskervill also had asked the DOJ to issue charges, saying the department was best suited to handle a multi-jurisdictional case with several agencies involved.

The day before she left office, Baskervill dropped charges against hospital employees Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams, saying the move would “serve justice more than any other course of action would.”

Rhonda Quagliana, an attorney for Williams, argued in court papers that Williams’ role in restraining Otieno “was markedly different and does not support a conviction for second-degree murder.”

The lawyers' release Wednesday outlines how the DOJ’s office could approach the case, explaining that federal civil rights laws regarding excessive force by law enforcement officers “are the appropriate vehicle to address the eight defendants’ conduct.

“In our opinion, the newly appointed (commonwealth’s attorney) and his similarly new, small staff — with an ample caseload apart from the indictment of Mr. Otieno’s killers — are not adequately prepared to prosecute the eight defendants, all of whom have separate, experienced counsel.”

Crump also represented the family of George Floyd, and has said Otieno’s treatment has parallels to Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in 2020.

Otieno died three days after being arrested by Henrico police at a local hospital. Otieno, who was in a mental health crisis according to family members, assaulted Henrico law enforcement officers, police have said.

Video shows Henrico sheriff’s officers subduing Otieno with punches in Henrico Jail West, before transferring him to Central State Hospital.

In the hospital’s intake room, Otieno was restrained while shackled and handcuffed under the weight of the defendants for 12 minutes. Medical examiners determined that he died of asphyxiation and ruled his death a homicide.

Nearly every agency and person involved has gone silent as the case headed to court, including Eric English, the Henrico chief of police, whose officers initially arrested Otieno.

Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory issued a statement offering her condolences, but also has refused to answer questions about Otieno and his death in the custody of her deputies.

In April, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, spoke at length about her son’s arrest, describing how she attempted to explain her son’s condition and that he needed an ambulance, not a squad car. His arrest ultimately occurred outside of her supervision, while he was alone at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

Ouko said it felt like “systemic racism swallowed her son.”

Said Crump and Krudys: “Unless the Department of Justice prosecutes this matter in federal court, the four-day cycle of violence brought to bear upon a young man in a mental health crisis will not be fully and ably addressed.”