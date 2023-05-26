Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chesterfield County police are investigating a homicide Friday morning after a woman involved in a possible domestic incident died in a Prince George County hospital.

Officers responded to a residence in the 19200 block of Brevard Drive in South Chesterfield shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, after reports that a female adult who lived at that residence had arrived at an emergency room in Prince George County with life-threatening injuries.

That woman, whose identity has not been released while police work to notify next of kin, died of her injuries later Friday morning.

Upon arrival at the Brevard Drive residence, officers found another adult woman with injuries that were not considered life-threatening; she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed that five children from ages 1 to 13, none of whom had been harmed, were also found at the residence.

Police are investigating this as a domestic incident and say there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

