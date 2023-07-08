A Chesterfield County police officer on Saturday shot and killed a man who authorities said was carrying a hatchet.

Police responded at 12:49 p.m. to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court for a report of a suspicious man who had entered an attached garage and tried to get into other homes, the police department said in a statement. Police said the man also cut a window screen and tried door handles.

The statement said arriving officers found the man in the road with a hatchet. He did not respond to their instructions, so officers used a stun gun, but it was not effective, police said.

"Officers continued to use verbal de-escalation tactics to encourage the suspect to resolve the situation peacefully by putting the weapon on the ground. He refused and instead continued to advance on the officers, leaving them no choice but to shoot him," the department said in the statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The department has not released the names of the person shot or the officer involved.

The statement said the shooting is under investigation.