Chesterfield police announced the arrest of six suspects as part of an online sting operation by detectives from the Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics units.
During the May 16 operation, police say the suspects communicated online with people they believed to be minors and arranged to meet them at a physical location to have sexual relations. Police arrested the suspects when they arrived at the location.
The following suspects were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place:
- Ivan R. Acosta, 44, of Richmond
- Hector E. Barahona Salguero, 34, of Chesterfield
- Ernest B. Christian, III, 33, of Richmond
- Raun C.K. Hall, Jr., 27, of Chesterfield
- Tarek M. Hezam, 36, of Richmond
- Joseph F. Suarez, 33, of Richmond
All of the suspects except Hall were also charged with use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, and Hezam faces additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm.
Those with additional questions should call Maj. Mike Louth of the Investigations Bureau at (804) 748-1529.
